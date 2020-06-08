ANGOLA — A rural Orland man was arrested Friday after allegedly taking a handgun from his neighbor’s property following a dispute.
Tyson S. Pike, 36, is charged with Level 6 felony charges of pointing a firearm and theft of a firearm. He was held in Steuben County Jail over the weekend, with bail set Monday morning by Magistrate Randy Coffey.
When Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at Pike’s residence Friday evening, he admitted to taking the 9mm handgun, unloading it and putting it in a cabinet. A deputy recovered the pistol along with a cell phone belonging to the neighbor, court documents said.
The neighbor and his wife described a situation where they were on their front porch, with the husband showing her his prowess with nunchuks and cleaning his gun, say investigatory documents.
While Pike told the officers his neighbor was threatening him with the firearm, the neighbor said Pike started yelling and confronting them, say court documents. The neighbor set the gun down behind a bush and picked up the nunchucks and Pike allegedly walked onto the next-door property and picked up the gun.
As the neighbor approached Pike, Pike allegedly pointed it at him, allegedly threatening to shoot him in the leg if he came any closer.
The alleged victim confirmed the pistol is his, and allowed it to be temporarily confiscated for evidentiary purposes.
When the wife attempted to retrieve the gun earlier in the evening, she told officers Pike pushed her and knocked her down. She allegedly dropped the cell phone and Pike took it. Police returned the phone to the rightful owners, say court documents.
Pike faces up to 2 1/2 years incarceration for each Level 6 felony allegation.
