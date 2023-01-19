Five people arrested by police on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by local police officers on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• David J. Bostwick, 62, homeless, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Justin T. Cummings, 27, of the 3300 block of Old U.S. 27, arrested at home on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and invasion of privacy.
• Meranda L. Cummings, 25, of the 2800 block of West C.R. 700S, Ashley, arrested in the 3300 block of South Old U.S. 27 on a charge of felony invasion of privacy.
• Brian E. Villano, 38, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested in the 800 block of Pristine Avenue on charges of felony theft of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and false identity statement.
• Cynthia K. Woods, 58, of the 400 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, arrested at the jail on a felony fugitive warrant.
