PLEASANT LAKE — It’s just a little town with a few businesses and an elementary school — but Pleasant Lake has a lot of heart.
On Thanksgiving, in keeping with a long-held tradition, volunteers from four local churches will serve a full Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who wishes to attend. There are no prerequisites. It is not a charity. It is just family at its best, people opening their arms to those who want to break bread together on an American holiday.
“It is open to everyone and anyone regardless of where they live,” said the Rev. John Boyanowski of Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church. “As far as donations, the meal itself is free, but donations can be accepted.”
Dinner is served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pleasant Lake Elementary school. Delivery is available for those who are shut-ins.
The annual Thanksgiving feast is prepared and served by the Pleasant Lake Association of Churches, which include Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church, Pleasant Lake Baptist Church, Pleasant Lake Mennonite Church and Mount Zion United Methodist Church.
Those who want to get involved or volunteer can contact Boyanowski or Baptist Church Pastor George Foulk.
“We would also like to send out a special thank you to all the different individuals who make this day possible for us to be able to bring the community together for a wonderful time of food and fellowship,” said Boyanowski.
