FREMONT — The Fremont Community Schools’ Board of Trustees discussed non-certified employee compensatory time, along with a referendum and general obligation bond, during their July 24 meeting.
The policy for non-certified employee compensatory time looks to establish consistency across state agencies on compensatory time usage and payment. Additionally, the Board looked into the policy in order to ensure it aligned with the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.
Non-certified employees on a 260-day contract are subject to the policy with each entity appointing at least one individual from their organization to determine which positions receive compensatory time. Time is expected to be used within 90 calendar days of accrual.
There is a cap on compensatory time of 40 payable hours and there are three ways it can be earned. Both hours worked in excess of 40 in one pay week and during covered hours of severe weather conditions and emergency events are eligible ways to acquire compensatory time.
Additionally, hours beyond those routinely compensated for during a week with a state holiday are another way to gain the time. The policy also provided that compensatory time granted to employees is at a straight time.
The corporation Handbook will reflect the policy changes. Individuals are encouraged to view the handbook for more stipulations and information.
Sean McGill from Baker Tilly, a public accounting and consulting firm, presented financial information and discussed projects regarding a possible GO Bond. The Board and McGill considered wording options and marketing ideas for the importance of passing a referendum.
A vote was taken and the Board ultimately authorized publication of a Notice of Public Hearing. The bond will be sold to renovate and make improvements to the Fremont Community Schools facilities throughout the corporation.
McGill also notified the Board that the average debt service tax rate is 42 cents while Fremont Community Schools sits at 33 cents. In a broader state view, Fremont ranks as the 10th lowest tax rate in Indiana. The school district has held on to lower tax rates throughout the last seven years.
Selling the bond will not increase the tax rate for 2024.
Krystal Davis, Fremont’s cheerleading coach, made a travel request during the meeting. Six Fremont Community Schools cheerleaders are set to journey to Orlando, Florida for the Varsity Spirit Spectacular.
Held at Walt Disney World, there were more than 800 girls that attended this Universal Cheerleading Association camp in 2022. From Nov. 15-20, Davis explained the group would miss two days of school and all expenses are paid for by the cheerleaders.
The Board voted in favor of allowing the six members to miss the two school days and travel to the UCA camp.
Despite one retirement and three resignations, Fremont Community Schools is fully staffed for the 2023-24 school year. The Board approved one transfer and 14 hirings for the upcoming school year as well.
The new employees will be at Fremont Elementary, Fremont Middle School and Fremont High School. Fremont Community Schools’ athletics programs will also see some new faces as five of the hirings were for coaching positions.
