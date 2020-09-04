With visitation limited and in some cases not permitted at all over the last six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, area assisted living facilities have been doing their best to keep residents’ spirits high during this time of quarantine.
From arranging visits between family and friends through room windows to helping residents work their way around an iPhone or iPad so they can video chat with family, staff members have been doing their part to keep residents connected.
At times there have even been farm animals wandering the grounds of the facilities.
Keeping spirits high
On Wednesday, residents of American Senior Communities’ Betz Nursing Home in Auburn were treated to a visit from Romeo, Tic Tac, Preacher and Tutus. The four-legged friends are part of ASC Calvary, Horses of Hope. The horses travel around to ASC sites around the country to bring cheer, encourage and uplift the residents and staff of the facility.
Visits just like Wednesday’s have happened at facilities across the four-county area. Earlier this spring, residents of Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville were visited by a donkey.
Inside, the facilities’ activities directors, administration and staff have been doing their part through in-room activities and limited small group activities with residents wearing masks.
Debbie Green, activities director at Aperion Care in Angola, said the staff feels a responsibility to fill in the gaps that have been created due to visitor restrictions.
“We realize that (residents) miss their family. We all feel very protective,” she said. “We are all a little more compassionate and feel closer to them at this point.
“We too miss the (residents’) family members because they become a part of our family,” Green went on to say.
Visitation to area nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities and senior living facilities were cut off in early spring as coronavirus began to spread in our community. This was done for the safety of the residents as they are some of the most vulnerable. Over the past six months, area facilities have been working closely with state and local health department leaders to help ensure the safety of their residents.
Dr. Lindsay Weaver, FACEP Chief Medical Officer for the Indiana Department of Health, said the state has been working closely with nursing homes since the beginning of the pandemic. Visitation restrictions were lifted to allow outdoor supervised visitation at facilities around the state in June. As of July, limited indoor visitation can also be arranged in selected locations.
“We felt it was important that the people in nursing homes were able to see their families,” Weaver said during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s press conference earlier this week.
The visitation regulations all hinge on the case counts in each area and the current status of each facility.
“If the facility is currently having an outbreak, visitation might be restricted. If the community is seeing high numbers, there also might be limitations,” Weaver said.
Currently, the majority of the facilities in our four-county area are allowing outside visitation. Family members need to check with each facility to meet their guidelines.
Fresh ideas for fun
Inside each of the area facilities, local activity directors have been doing their part to come up with new and creative activities.
Danielle Miller, life enrichment director at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville, said last week’s activities included a homemade ice cream truck. She said the staff wheeled it around to each resident’s room, serving up custom ice cream treats. Other activities have included hallway Bingo, a farmers market cart and in-room games with patients.
On Thursday, Orchard Pointe hosted a day at the circus, which featured crafts, games and outside entertainment.
“We are doing the best we can,” Miller said. “We are doing different things to help keep smiles on their face.”
Aperion Care has had various themed dress-up days for staff and residents and hosts daily devotionals and exercise classes from the in-house television station.
“Our whole staff gets involved,” Green said.
She said the residents have really enjoyed the in-house television station. When it’s exercise time, some of the residents make everyone else leave the room.
Size makes a difference
Mona Ruble, administrator at Hickory Creek in Kendallville, said her facility’s small size has been a benefit during the virus. Hickory Creek is only a 36-bed facility, something Ruble calls a doable size to get everyone involved.
“We haven’t noticed a big difference,” Ruble said. “I have one of the very best activity directors that you could ask for.”
The one big difference at Hickory Creek is the visitation rules. The large front windows under the covered porch at the facility has allowed family members to sit outside while a resident sits inside. Conversations could then be had over the phone.
Hickory Creek’s size afforded it the opportunity to have small group activities sooner. In doing so, the staff sectioned off a large gathering room at the facility in 10-foot intervals.
Ruble said her staff has just found new ways to make activities fun and exciting for residents.
