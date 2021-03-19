WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Mike Braun introduced a bill to reduced student loan costs by killing an origination fee charged to borrowers when they take out new debt.
Braun has reintroduced the Student Loan Tax Elimination Act, which removes the "origination fee" from new federal student loans.
“Student loan origination fees are nothing more than a hidden tax that burdens students,” Braun said. “This legislation is a step forward and offers one solution to addressing our broken higher education system that fails to put students first.”
Origination fees are 1% for Direct Subsidized Loans and Direct Unsubsidized Loans, and 4% for all Direct PLUS Loans where the where the fees offset subsidies to lenders.
But banks no longer originate those loans, which instead come directly from the federal government, so the origination fee is an extra cost paid for by borrowers that no longer serves its original purpose.
The average undergraduate student pays $294 and the average graduate student pays $1,174 in origination fees.
That's a small amount in comparison to the average national debt carried by students, which is near $30,000 for undergraduates.
Student loan origination fees send $1.7 billion to the federal government.
Some Democrats in Congress have called for student debt cancellation in various forms, ranging from a few thousand dollars for borrowers meeting certain income criteria to some calling for total cancellation of the $1.7 trillion outstanding. Student debt is the second largest form of debt held in America, behind only mortgages but ahead of credit card debt.
Republicans have generally opposed wide-scale debt cancellation efforts, often citing that taking on the debt was a choice made by borrowers in pursuing their education.
Both parties have come together over the last year, however, to allow for pauses in student debt repayment due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have come as part of relief packages approved by the Congress.
Braun, who served on a public school board in Indiana prior to his election to the Senate, has taken up other student debt related bills in the past including being part of a bipartisan effort to clamp down on student loan debt relief scams.
