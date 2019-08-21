ANGOLA — As done with the May primary, the Steuben County Election Board has chosen to shorten the period of time people can vote in the fall municipal elections.
Because of a lack of contested races, there will only be elections in Angola, Hamilton and Orland.
Absentee voting will start on Oct. 21 and will be held in the Steuben County Courthouse on the Public Square.
Hours will be 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 21 to Oct. 24 and again on Oct. 28 to Oct. 31. On Fridays, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, the hours will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., which are the regular office hours for the courthouse. On the Saturday before the election, Nov. 2, and on Monday before Election Day, Nov. 4, voting hours will be 8 a.m. to noon.
Meanwhile, on Monday, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners approved polling places for the election. They are:
• Angola, all four precincts will vote at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St.
• Hamilton: Otsego 1, Otsego 2 and Richland will all vote in the Hamilton United Methodist Church, 7780 S. Wayne St.
• Orland: All voters will cast their ballots in the Orland Town Hall, 9535 W. S.R. 120.
In Angola, voters will determine the race for mayor. Angola Mayor Dick Hickman, Democrat, is being challenged by Councilman Joe Hysong, Republican.
In Hamilton, the only race on the ballot is for the at-large seat on the town council. Incumbent Councilwoman Mary Vail, Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Lloyd Bartels.
In Orland, there are three at-large council seats. Republican incumbents Lance Brodock, Connie Boocher and Robin Sears are being challenged by former Councilman Kevin Kellett, a Democrat.
Races in Ashley and Clear Lake were uncontested. In Hudson, a Republican town convention determined the new town board, which includes William Ebert, Josh Odom and Lyle Torrence.
