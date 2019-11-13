ANGOLA — A successful fundraiser by the Wavemakers Swim Team and the Angola High School swim team has given the groups enough money to purchase a new timing and touchpad system to be used in the pool during competitions.
The system cost in its entirety is $17,000.
A week ago, the teams walked door to door seeking donations in a few neighborhoods and then held a Swim-a-Thon fundraiser with a goal of raising $5,000 toward the system.
The effort yielded $7,700.
A donation from the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County combined with the funds raised gave the teams enough to move forward with the purchase, said Amy Krebs, a member of the Wavemakers team parent board.
“Great things are happening for our local swim programs,” Krebs said in an email. “A huge thank you to our local and outlying businesses, our sponsors, the residents and non-residents of Steuben County and the MSD of Steuben County. And last but not least, a huge shout out to our swimmers and volunteers.”
There is a swim meet Saturday at the YMCA of Steuben County for those that want to catch some area swimmers in action. The first group starts at about 8:40 a.m. with a second group in action starting at about 1 p.m.
