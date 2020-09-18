ANGOLA — Tuxes and Tails, a virtual fundraiser for the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, will have more than just auction items being promoted and viewed when the broadcast goes live on Facebook Saturday night.
There will be a number of shelter success stories, some that may even tug at the heart strings, shared for the animal lovers viewing at home as well as a few contests like a pet look-alike contest and a dog days of summer photo contest.
The success stories are something that shelter staff and board members alike are no stranger to receiving, as people periodically post them to the shelter’s Facebook page, @SteubenCountyHumaneSociety.
Contest posts can be found on the shelter’s Facebook page now and can be commented on.
Some, such as shelter board member and Double Envelope Plant Accountant Anne Jacquay, have seen first-hand what rescuing a stray animal can do for the animal’s overall well-being.
More than a year ago, Simba, a long-haired black cat showed up at Double Envelope that had wandered for some time before finally being caught.
“She was a stray that wandered around the plant for at least six months until we were finally able to grab her and bring her into our office,” Jacquay said.
Like many stray animals, the cat, now known as Simba, was not microchipped, though she was spayed which led Jacquay to know that at some point someone had cared enough about Simba to make sure she couldn’t breed.
Her fur was matted down to the skin and Jacquay said as they worked on her, ticks the size of grapes fell off her body.
“She was on an antibiotic twice a day for four weeks and had drops in her ears weekly,” Jacquay said.
On weekdays, she and Kayla, a human resources administrator at Double Envelope, made sure Simba got her medicine. On weekends, Jacquay and her husband would stop in and make sure Simba’s needs were met.
Simba’s vet expenses were covered by Jacquay personally, and she now has a microchip that will trace back to Jacquay should she ever get out.
But, Jacquay said, Simba has never once made the hint that she wants to leave her happy life at Double Envelope. She has the run of the office area, which suits General Manager Richard McElrath, too.
When Jasmine showed up in 2019 cold and hungry, staff at Double Envelope started the process over again to make her a happy, healthy office cat as well.
“These girls love it here at Double Envelope,” said Jacquay. “They were cold and hungry and now live with all the amenities and tons of love and attention.”
Another pair of feline success stories can be seen whenever visiting the shelter, as Lennon and Panther, two long-time feline residents have since become the official office cats.
Lennon, a male tuxedo cat, came to the shelter from another facility and fit in so well that staff decided to keep him.
He’s got a wobbly walk, but that doesn’t stop him from living his best life. Since being adopted, he has doubled in weight.
The post says some of his favorite activities include stealing food if people leave it unattended, hissing at the other cats and sleeping on any available printer or keyboard he can find.
Panther had found himself in and out of the shelter since 2018. Lennon is now his best friend and the two cause chaos wherever they go.
He now has his forever home with shelter staff and gets to enjoy some of his favorite activities including playing and cuddling with the dogs, following Lennon around and cleaning with staff in the mornings.
Another story that’s been in the works is about Phillip, a current shelter resident waiting for his forever family.
Board President Tracey Floto and her daughter, Grace, took Phillip out for a night on the town in downtown Angola, complete with a trip for an ice cream pup cup, and made a video and took photos of what a good boy he was.
Phillip is one of the many animals waiting for his forever adoption success story.
Tuxes and Tails will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. on the shelter’s Facebook page.
The silent auction has already begun and a live auction will take place during the event. Tickets are required to have access to the bidding and are available at chssteubencounty.org under the Tuxes and Tails banner.
