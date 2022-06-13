ANGOLA — A Butler man facing dealing methamphetamine charges in DeKalb County has been arrested on similar charges in Steuben County, court records say, after he was found to have been selling drugs out of a makeshift office from a storage unit in rural Angola.
Ernest E. Mohley, 49, of the 400 block of East Depot Street, Butler, was arrested at about 11 a.m. Friday at the Steuben County Jail on a warrant alleging Level 2 felony dealing methamphetamine, Level 3 felony possession of methamphetamine and Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
Mohley was arrested following an investigation that started in January by the Auburn Police Department then moved to Steuben County after more information about Mohley’s activities were brought to the attention of police.
During the course of the Auburn investigation, Mohley allegedly sold meth in controlled buys from his residence in Butler and he was arrested on March 2.
Police later learned that Mohley had a rental storage unit in rural Angola where court records indicate he had an office set up from where he was selling drugs.
The owner of the storage unit facility called police and told them he saw Mohley at the unit at all hours of the night and often would signal people in for what were described as short visits.
“(Auburn) Detective J. Quick stated that the owner of the storage unit ... advised that he has observed Mohley hanging out in his unit for hours at a time. (The owner) advised that Mohley would show up in the middle of the night and stay for a few hours and never added or dropped items off at the unit. (The owner) advised that he witnessed Mohley flag people down and take them to his unit, stay for a short period of time, and leave,” said a probable cause affidavit filed in court.
Police had received a call from the storage unit facility’s owner and investigated on March 4, after Mohley had been arrested in DeKalb County on March 2.
After a property walk was conducted by Angola Police Officer Brian Noll and his canine officer, Zara, the dog picked up a scent of drugs at the storage unit.
Police obtained a search warrant and found inside a desk set up in the unit, along with guns. There were filing cabinets that included items that were identified as Mohley’s. Also found at the scene was one of Mohley’s tax returns.
Additionally, an undisclosed amount of meth was discovered, along with other items associated with drug distribution.
Police left a copy of the search warrant on top of Mohley’s desk.
Mohley, who was in DeKalb County custody at the time, was questioned about the meth office set up in rural Angola and he refused to talk, saying he was in enough trouble as it was, court records said.
Mohley is facing Level 2 felony dealing in meth of an amount of 10 or more grams and Level 3 possession of meth, between 10 and 28 grams, as well as possession of paraphernalia. There were 11 glass pipes used for the ingestion of meth found at the scene, court records say.
Mohley had his initial hearing on Friday afternoon where bail was set at $50,000. Anthony Kraus was appointed as counsel to represent Mohley, who faces a Feb. 9 trial date in Steuben Superior Court.
In DeKalb County, Mohley is facing Level 2 felony dealing in meth of 10 or more grams, Level 6 felony dealing in marijuana weighing between 30 grams and 10 pounds, Level 6 felony possession of a controlled substance and Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
Mohley is scheduled to go on trial in DeKalb Superior Court 1 on Jan. 19.
