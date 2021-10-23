All across Steuben County, people are gearing up for Halloween with traditional community trick or treating and special events filled with candy, costume contests and everything fall fun.
While trick or treating for cities will take place Halloween weekend, many individual groups and businesses will be hosting their own trick or treating events as well starting this weekend.
Event organizers may or may not require masks.
Here are the events:
Saturday, Oct. 23
American Legion Post 31, 1760 W. Maumee St., Angola, will be hosting a Trunk or Treat at 6 p.m. with food and a kids costume contest.
Willow Tree Shoppes, 155 E. Wendell Jacob Avenue, Angola, will also be hosting a Trunk or Treat. The event will run from 5-8 p.m., with free hot dogs available and hot chocolate provided by Caleo Cafe.
Halloween Trails will take place at Fremont Moose Lodge 2387, 2051 Toledo St., Fremont. A trail through the lodge’s grassy area will be lined with local businesses providing candy for trick or treaters, and members of Boy Scout Troop 186 and Cub Scout Packs 3186 and 3199 will be running fun games with prizes. The scouts will also be collected donations for local veterans, including canned food and personal hygiene products.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Angola Parks and Recreation will be hosting its annual Halloween Fun event at Selman Pavilion in Commons Park, Circle Hill Cemetery Road, Angola. The event will run 6:30-8:30 p.m. and feature hayrides, refreshments, games and more. There will also be a costume contest with prizes provided by local businesses.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Fremont Moose Lodge 2387 will also be hosting a Halloween Party, with various events to run throughout the day. There will be a kids costume 1-3 p.m., a chili cook-off with judging at 3 p.m. and a chili dinner following at 5 p.m. and live music by the band “Six to One” from 6-9 p.m. to end the night.
The Fremont Community Church Trick or Treat will take place 5-7 p.m. at 601 N. Coldwater St., Fremont. The event will feature candy, a bounce house and free hot meals provided by the Fremont Youth and Community Outreach and Fremont Food Pantry.
Angola Fall Fest, sponsored by the Downtown Angola Coalition and Ridenour Acres, will run 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. in downtown Angola. Public Square will be filled with live music, artists and crafters, food and youth activities. A Kids Korner will be available 10 a.m. to noon at the courthouse with a hay maze and pumpkin painting. A pumpkin carving contest will take place at 3 p.m. Pumpkins must be brought to registration for judging and placement on the mound. A costume contest will follow at 4 p.m. in front of the Brokaw Movie House. The last event of the day will be trick or treating at 5 p.m.
Community trick or treating will include:
• Angola — 5-7 p.m.
• Fremont — 5-7 p.m.
• Hamilton — 5-7 p.m.
• Orland — 5-7 p.m.
• Ashley — 5:30 — 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Pokagon State Park will be running a Halloween Scavenger Hunt from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Challengers can pick up maps listing items to be found throughout the park at the Nature Center. Those who report their completed scavenger hunts to the Nature Center before 3 p.m. will win a prize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.