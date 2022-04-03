While the hours are long, those who sign up to be a poll worker on Election Day see it as a way to participate in the election process and serve the community, said DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright.
According to the Indiana Poll Worker Information Guide provided by the Indiana Secretary of State and the Indiana Election Division, poll workers play a vital role in the democratic process.
With the May 3 primary election just a month away, counties are working to staff their polling locations.
Albright said it is the responsibility of the county Democratic and Republican parties to find poll workers, as the polls are staffed in a bi-partisan manner.
For the May 3 primary election, DeKalb County, which uses vote centers, will need a total of 55 poll workers, Albright said. Being a vote center county allows for flexibility in staffing the polling places. At larger and busier sites, additional workers can be added.
When DeKalb County followed a precinct voting model, five workers were required at each precinct, no matter the size of the precinct, Albright explained. With 39 precincts, DeKalb County was required to have 195 workers, she added.
During a March 29 meeting of the DeKalb County Election Board, Albright said about nine Republican and nine Democratic poll workers still were needed. Once all spots are filled, a back-up list can be created, she added.
“Last year, people needed to quarantine (due to COVID). It would be helpful to have some back-ups,” she said.
Noble County, which is a vote center county and currently has eight vote centers, needs approximately 26-28 adult workers and will use approximately 20-25 students for the May primary, said Noble County Clerk Tammy Bremer.
“We do need fewer workers for the May primary mainly because this is a non-presidential election and historically, we have fewer people vote,” Bremer said.
Steuben County, which for the first time will operate a vote center model in the May primary, will need 39 poll workers, said Steuben County Clerk Tangi Manahan. In the 2020 general election, Steuben County had 48 poll workers.
Manahan said Steuben County is working on filling the last couple of openings.
There are a few requirements to participate as a poll worker:
• You must be a registered voter and a resident of the county in which you wish to work;
• You must be at least 18 years old;
• You cannot serve as a poll worker in a precinct if: you are 1. related to an opposed candidate on the ballot; or, 2. if you are a candidate on the ballot, unless you are an unopposed candidate for precinct committeeman or state convention delegate; and
• You must be able to read, write and speak the English language.
Counties also may decide to participate in the 16- and 17-year-old Poll Worker Program.
Requirements are that the student:
• is at least age 16 but not 18 or older;
• is a citizen of the United States;
• is a resident of the county;
• has a cumulative grade-point average equivalent to not less than 3.0 on a 4.0 scale;
• has the written approval of the principal of the school the individual attends or the approval of the individual responsible for the education of the student if the student is educated in the home;
• has the approval of the individual’s parent or legal guardian;
• has completed the required training conducted by the county Election Board; and
• meets all the other criteria to serve as a precinct official under Indiana code.
“We’ve used quite a few students,” Albright said.
Bremer said Noble County has student workers from East, West and Central Noble schools.
“The response is usually very good among the students. They are also very busy with after school activities which do require a lot of them to have to leave early,” she added.
Poll workers will earn at least $70 for their work on election day, and possibly more depending on the county, according to the Indiana Secretary of State’s office.
“Poll workers are paid $95 for the day and they receive $20 for a mandatory training,” Bremer said.
In DeKalb County, inspectors and lead judges each receive $136, judges receive $120 and clerks are paid $105. All workers receive a $20 meal allowance. All poll workers also are required to attend a two-hour training class and they are paid $15 for attending, Albright said.
In Steuben County, inspectors receive $150 and judges and clerks receive $120, Manahan said.
The Indiana Secretary of State and the Indiana Election Division explain the duties of the various poll worker positions in the “2022 Indiana Election Day Handbook.”
The inspector acts as the “manager” of the polling place. The inspector administers the oath of office to all poll workers and announces the opening and closing of the polling place.
The inspector may challenge voters and accept voter challenges when a voter is not eligible to vote in the precinct.
The inspector provides for meals during election day, unless the county provides money for a meal allowance.
Judges assist the inspector in making decisions.
The primary function of poll clerks is record keeping and ballot control, according to the state’s 2022 Indiana Election Day Handbook. Poll clerks assist voters in signing in on the poll book.
In some counties, poll workers can share the day instead of working the full day.
“We prefer to have workers stay the whole day, especially the inspectors at each vote center. We are willing to work with schedules,” Bremer said.
Albright said DeKalb County requires its poll workers to work the full day. They must be at their assigned site at 5 a.m. on election day. After the polls close at 6 p.m., they have to clean up the polling site and return all the election supplies back to the courthouse, Albright said.
Steuben County poll workers also are required to stay at the polling location all day, Manahan said.
“It’s a long day,” Albright noted.
However, she added, being a poll worker allows a person to see the election process in action first-hand.
“I think everybody enjoys seeing people you don’t see often,” she added of the poll worker experience.
“They see it as a community service.”
“We can always use poll workers. We may not need to use them for the primary but we can always use them for the general election in November,” Bremer said.
“We appreciate everyone who helps with elections. It would not be possible without them.”
Anyone interested in serving as a poll worker should contact their county clerk’s office.
