ANGOLA — Trine University has posted a new episode of the TrineLine podcast, a monthly discussion with university President Earl D. Brooks II, on the latest news from the university and issues in higher education.
In the new episode, Brooks talks about growth in the university’s Franks School of Education and the recently announced Montessori teacher education program.
Brooks also discusses national rankings for Trine’s online programs and Zollner Golf Course, looks ahead to the Love, Mom and Dad and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. events on campus, and even shares his thoughts on the clash between Tennessee and Indiana in the Gator Bowl. (Brooks attended Tennessee.)
The podcast, produced by the Trine Broadcasting Network and hosted by James Tew, senior director of content and communications, is available at trineline.transistor.fm as well as on trineradio.com and platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.
