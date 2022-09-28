ANGOLA — The Angola Use of Force Board ruled in a 5-0 decision Wednesday that the discharge of a firearm by Officer Jacob Johnson while on duty was lawful, and that he was authorized to use firearms to stop an animal in circumstances where it posed an imminent threat to human safety and alternative methods were not reasonably available.
“The purpose of this proceeding is very narrow. It’s to determine if an Angola police officer used his firearm to dispatch a dangerous animal in conformity with the Angola Police Department’s policy and procedure on discharging firearms or not,” said City Attorney Kim Shoup, starting the meeting.
Shoup proceeded with presenting the evidence and the findings of facts. He said that Johnson was on duty at Angola Police Department Sept. 20 when he was called in reference to a dog bite at a residence in Angola.
When Johnson arrived at the scene armed with a duly inspected semiautomatic Glock 21 and accompanied by Steuben County paramedics, he found a person who was severely injured by a dog, said Shoup. Johnson said that the person had been bitten by the dog on his hands, arms and legs.
Johnson and an Indiana State Police trooper left the house to find the dog and headed to a neighboring residence where they believed the animal to be.
While walking, they were attacked by the dog that turned out to be a fully grown 50-60-pound pit bull terrier.
Johnson said that the dog was aggressive; it was growling and baring its teeth.
Johnson said that at one point he considered using a non-lethal weapon, but the dog then turned to make the non-lethal weapon ineffective. Feeling his own health and safety was at risk, as well as the health and safety of public safety officials and civilians at the scene, Johnson discharged the weapon in the dog’s direction to stop him and the dog was instantly killed.
The officer then examined the dog to make sure it was killed, and contacted Steuben County Health Department, and the deceased dog was then transported to a veterinary clinic to be tested for rabies.
The results of the examination are not known to the city, said Shoup. Johnson reported the incident to Chief of Police Ken Whitmire, initiating the procedure for the Use of Force Board hearing.
The board is made up of Mayor Richard Hickman; three members of the police force, Darrin Taylor, Jason Justice and Caleb McLatcher; and one citizen, Leslie Schlottman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.