From Staff Reports
The Angola Fourth of July parade had a little bit of everything this year, including the usual contingent of emergency service personnel — for 25 minutes — as well as the unique. Perhaps a first was a youngster riding a bull in a parade promoting The Three Kings inflatables, Angola. Carol Bassett, owner of Wayside Furniture, had one of the more unique items to pass out to spectators, miniature rubber blue couches in the Wayside logo blue, complete with the logo. There were numerous political candidates, including at least three people running for the 3rd District seat in Congress. Almost all of the municipal election candidates from both parties were also along for the ride — or walk, as it were. Council candidate Jennifer Sharkey, who is unopposed for the District C seat, handed out rubber bracelets with sharks imprinted on them. On the down side, one man, walking with a local church group, fell to the ground after some sort of malady at the intersection of Elizabeth and West Maumee streets. He was tended to by medical professionals who happened to be in the crowd and helped into a van that was part of the parade for aid.
