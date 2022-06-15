ANGOLA — An Albion man was arrested for fraud and false informing after he tried tell police that his truck had been stolen then later showed up as wrecked in an Avilla impound yard in May, Steuben Circuit Court records say.
Timothy L. Slone, 35, was arrested on Tuesday by local police after a warrant had been filed in connection with the alleged crime.
Slone allegedly fled the Kendallville police the night of May 11 and managed to return to Steuben County where he holed up with his girlfriend.
Slone then filed a stolen vehicle report with his insurance company. His truck that was reportedly stolen was valued at more than $19,000, said the court documents.
Through the course of his investigation, Ashley Police Officer Shane Richards determined on May 17 that not only was Slone lying to police, but he had his girlfriend lie on his behalf.
The girlfriend eventually told police the truth.
While police were trying to locate Slone for questioning, he was hiding in his girlfriend’s residence in Hudson. While in hiding, he texted the girlfriend, urging her not to reveal his whereabouts.
“I (know) I’m goin to jail. I hope u don’t put me in jail they just want a statement that my truck got stolen at ur place that’s all no need for talking to them right.” That was followed by, “I never thought this would be how I’d go back in I never thought in million years please (woman’s name) just please,” court records said.
When police talked to the girlfriend at one point she said Slone was with him when in fact Richards knew that he was being pursued by Kendallville police at the specific time.
During one recorded phone call with insurance adjusters, Slone could be heard telling someone that he might just get away with filing the false insurance claim.
Slone is facing a Level 6 felony for fraud in a case with a value of $750 to $50,000 and Class A misdemeanor false informing.
For the Level 6 felony, Slone faces between 6 months and 2 1/2 years in prison and for the Class A misdemeanor, up to 1 year in prison.
No activity in court has been listed for Slone, other than the filing of an arrest warrant. His bail has been set at $3,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.