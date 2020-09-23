This week Greek life at Trine is observing National Hazing Prevention Week. Today members of fraternities and sororities traced their hands on a banner that says These Hands Don’t Haze – I have photos attached. Other events this week have included a virtual presentation of “Love, Mom and Dad,” where parents who lost children to hazing share their experiences, and an anti-hazing banner competition between Greek organizations this week, with banners hanging from the Ryan Skywalk. In the bottom photo, clockwise, from top left, Christian Jones, director of student activities; Clare Danner, director of student leadership; and Kennedy Brough and Kammie McGreal of the Theta Phi Alpha sorority hold the “These Hands Don’t Haze” banner outside the Rick L. and Vicki L. James University Center. At right, Irving Ojeda, left, and Bailey Zurface of the Kappa Sigma fraternity add their handprints to the banner. At left, Madisen Campbell of the Theta Phi Alpha sorority traces her handprint onto the “These Hands Don’t Haze” banner.

