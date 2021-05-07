Officers arrest 6 locally
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday and Friday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Carl A. Danning II, 36, of the 1200 block of C.R. 4, Hudson, arrested, at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor criminal mischief.
• Jakiya M. Hill, 22, of the 3400 block of Curtis Circle, South Bend, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 144.5 mile marker on a warrant alleging a fugitive warrant and misdemeanor false identity statement.
• Erik D. Jordan, 20, of the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Aguilar D. Martin, 25, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Joshua D. Pagley, 19, of the 200 block of Jackson Street, arrested in the 300 block of South John McBride Avenue, on a charge of misdemeanor criminal mischief.
• John A. Stalf, 49, of the 4900 block of South C.R. 150W, Pleasant Lake, arrested at home on a charge of felony child molesting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.