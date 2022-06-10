ANGOLA — Applications are being accepted for this year’s Angola Arts Festival, which will be held on Aug. 6 on the Public Square in downtown Angola.
The downtown Arts Fest will feature a wide variety of artists from throughout the area and will have live music, an arts activity for children — last year, Pop Tart art was a hit — and food.
“We have live music, food and celebrate artists. Think of it as an outdoor party for the whole family,” said Colleen Everage, president of the sponsor of the event, the Downtown Angola Coalition, Angola’s Main Street program.
All items being featured by artists must be hand-fashioned, original work, not flea market items.
Artists will be limited to 10-by-10-foot booths. Demonstrations are encouraged but not required. No dangerous materials are allowed.
All artists are responsible for their own tables, chairs, tents and the like. Displays may not detract from downtown business storefronts.
The cost to participate is $40 per booth. Those who complete their applications by the June 1 deadline will be notified of their acceptance within two weeks of making application.
Registration on the day of the festival begins at 7 a.m. The show starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.
An application for the festival can be found with the online version of this story at kpcnews.com or through the Downtown Angola website, downtownangola.org/art-fest.
