LAGRANGE — The 26th Annual Steam and Gas Show is scheduled for today and Saturday at Prairie Heights Community School farm, 305 S. C.R. 1150E, LaGrange.
New additions join old traditions at this year’s two-day event.
Roughly 30 tractors will make their way south of U.S. 20 and briefly stop at Mount Zion United Methodist Church near Pleasant Lake today. Then, the group will make its way toward the Public Square in Angola around noon.
The downtown destination will mark the first time the tractor drive has entered Angola.
In previous years, the tractors were taken through the surrounding towns of Stroh and Orland. After the group stops for lunch at Sutton’s Deli, they will begin their drive back to the show’s LaGrange location.
Prior to the tractor drive, an opening ceremony is set to take place at 9 a.m. on Friday. Closing out Friday’s schedule is a public hog roast at 6 p.m. During the event, yearly classics return to the community farm: tractor pulls, a working saw mill and ice cream.
“The saw mill will operate on and off all day. There’s hit and miss engines and tractors to see,” said Steve Shank, president of the Steuben County Antique Power Association. “There is a $3 donation to get into the show and the Prairie Heights FFA will have ice cream.”
While the tractor drive’s arrival in Angola is new, Shank explains that portions of the show are unpredictable due to rising fuel prices. Crowd numbers and tractors present are among the uncertainties.
Despite the external factors, the popular tractor pulls will return on Saturday morning. A kids pedal tractor pull will also take place at 1 p.m. on the event’s second day. Prizes will be handed out. A variety of tractors and engines will be present as well.
“We’re featuring Minneapolis-Moline, Avery, Massey, Massey-Harris, Massey Ferguson and a Fairbank Morse engine,” Shank said. “We will have a Minneapolis-Moline steam engine there to run the saw mill and that’s probably the only steam engine we’ll have there this year.”
The Steuben County Antique Power Association began the Steam and Gas Show in 1996, missing hosting the event in 2020 due to COVID-19. Always looking for new members, the organization does not require those interested to own a tractor.
