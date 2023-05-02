ANGOLA — Dave Martin won a resounding victory in the Angola Republican primary election on Tuesday, winning 72.97% of the vote for the mayoral nomination with Colleen Everage taking 27.21%.
The vote tally was Martin 629, Everage 235.
In other contested Republican races, District A saw Randy Coffey (189 votes) win with 64.07%, defeating June Julien (107), who got 35.93% of the vote. In District C Jennifer Sharkey (176) gathered 83.33% of the votes against 16.67% received by Leslie Schlottman (35).
Martin said he felt very pleased and humbled by the support he received from the voters, as well as by the message and the numbers that they sent. He promised not to fail them, preparing to work hard for the general elections.
“Just very pleased and humbled by the experience, and I thank all the voters that voted for me today,” said Martin.
Martin also thanked Everage and noted that her ideas made her look like a promising possible advisor for the city.
Everage thanked her committee and her family for the clean and elevated campaign and insisted that the next task for all of them was to move the party forward in the general elections, and that meant to support Martin and “push forward and get a Republican at the house.”
Democrats have held the mayor’s seat for the past 32 years. Mayor Richard Hickman did not run for reelection. He’s been in the office since 2001.
Martin campaigned on solving the most pressing economic issues of Angola, such as critical gas shortage that threatens to hinder economic growth, and bringing enduring economic prosperity to the area.
Martin suggested solving the gas supply issue through enhancing the work with the state regulator, which is the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission on adding more capacity to the local utilities’ providers.
He also suggests improving the quality of life in Angola through adding more sidewalks and bike paths and developing the city infrastructure with pedestrian friendly walkways in all city neighborhoods through the use of external funding.
Martin hopes to advance industrial development in the area with focus on clean high-tech, information technology and biomedical businesses to strengthen in-house economic growth.
“I just want to make sure that we leave the community better off to the next generation,” said Martin.
District A candidate Randy Coffey said that should he be elected to the Common Council he would concentrate on preserving Angola the way it is through supporting the police, ensuring the city employees loyalty though generous remunerations and tightening tax control.
Coffey also spoke in favor of bringing good growth to the city, through good homes and nice neighborhoods with sidewalks and street lights. Good growth, Coffey reasons, generates more businesses, and more businesses generate more taxes at a lower expense for each individual.
District C winner Jennifer Sharkey said she felt very excited and very humbled to be able to have this opportunity to represent the community and enter in the general election.
“Very excited, very humbled,and look forward to the opportunity to earn the city’s vote in November and represent our Angola on the Angola City Council come January,” said Sharkey.
Sharkey also stressed that she wanted to highlight her counterpart — Schlottman — who showed her courageous and yet gentle nature in this election cycle.
“That was a pleasure to have her as a competitor, but as a friend, too, through this process,” said Sharkey.
The candidates will now prepare for the next round — the fall general elections. Martin said even though the situation might turn nasty, mean and tough, the Republicans were up for the challenge and were going to win in the fall.
“The Democrats have already started firing shots across the bow,” said Martin. “We are all going to hold together this coming fall.”
Martin will face Sue Essman, Democrat, who will be filing her candidacy soon. Sharkey so far is unopposed. Coffey will be facing Democrat Nick Sutton.
Democrat incumbent Dave Olson was unopposed in District B, as was At-Large incumbent Jerry McDermid.
In District D, Martin’s current seat, Democrat Lou Ann Homan will be facing Republican David Roe in November.
For a municipal primary, turnout was good. Of the 5,713 eligible voters, 935, or 16.3%, turned out.
