Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Zechariah L. Bates, 26, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested on Shoup Street at U.S. 20 on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention and probation violation.
• Cyle L. Brown, 27, of the 8400 block of East Monroe Road, Briton, Michigan, arrested on Blackman Road at C.R. 700N, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor theft and resisting law enforcement and on a fugitive warrant.
• Justin L. Culbertson, 43, of the 200 block of Walnut Street, Butler, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Urian S. Gregory, 33, of the 100 block of South 7th Street, Goshen, arrested in the 600 block of South C.R. 360W on charges of felony burglary and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Madison L. Jones, 23, of the 800 block of River Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Williams Street at Broad Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Javier Lopez-Giron, 21, no address listed, arrested on C.R. 100N at C.R. 200W on charges of felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Treyven D. McKinley, 18, of the 6700 block of C.R. 64, St. Joe, arrested in the 5900 block of C.R. 16, Hamilton, on a charge of felony vehicle theft.
• Juan Orozco Espinoza, 24, of the 200 block of West Hatch Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested on Maple Street west of S.R. 327, Orland, on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Benjamin J. Reaper, 37, of the 300 block of East C.R. 500S, Pleasant Lake, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Noah T. Sackett, 19, of the 15000 block of Powderhorn Road, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 2700 block of North C.R. 200W on a charge of misdemeanor reckless driving.
• Toby L. Thompson, 38, of Lane 101 Jimmerson Lake, arrested on Lane 101 near Lane 101F Jimmerson Lake on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Nicholas A. Versluis, 20, of the 11000 block of South 12th Street, Schoolcraft, Michigan, arrested on Lane 200A Lake Charles on charges of misdemeanor public intoxication and minor in consumption or possession of alcohol.
• Vallis P. Whitaker II, of the 6700 block of East C.R. 200N, Fremont, arrested in the 1200 block of West Maumee Street on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
• Angela S. Winans, 37, of the 400 block of South John Street, arrested at the jail on charges of felony possessio of a hypodermic syringe or needle and escape.
