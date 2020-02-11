HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools cafeteria was the happening place to be on Friday night.
The Hamilton Elementary Valentine’s Dance brought out scores of people who danced the night away — OK, for two hours — in a festive atmosphere. There were fathers and daughters, mothers and sons and every other combination imaginable.
The school estimated some 225 people attended the event that was open to the community.
“It was a great event. Lots of mother-son, father-daughter, grandparent-grandchild, lots of aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews. It was just a great event,” said Katie Gaetz, school secretary at Hamilton Elementary School.
There was a solid two hours of dancing to the sounds of a high school disc jockey hoping to get in a little practice for an eventual career spinning discs.
“Jackson Stucky was our disc jockey. He’s in our high school. He did a phenomenal job,” Gaetz said.
The event cost $5 per person, which covered the cost of things like pizza, juice and cookies.
There even was a photo booth so the students could have a photo taken with their dates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.