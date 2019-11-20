INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment in the four-county area saw an increase in October yet the rates still remain well under what would be considered full employment, a researcher said.
Meanwhile, Indiana’s unemployment rate stands unchanged at 3.2% for October and remains lower than the national rate of 3.6%, said data released Indiana Department of Workforce Development on Wednesday.
The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.
“While there has been some uptick in the number of people filing initial unemployment claims, that doesn’t fully account for the unemployment increase. If anything, this jump shows jobseekers’ belief in the strength of the local economy since they are electing to engage with the job market,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
LaGrange and Noble counties saw the same increase in terms of percentage points. LaGrange, with the lowest unemployment rate in the four-county area, went from 2.3% in September to 2.6% in October. Noble County went from 2.6% in September to 2.9% in October. Steuben County increased by half of a percentage point, going from 2.2% in September to 2.7% in October. DeKalb County ended up with the highest rate in the area, increasing to 3.0% in October from 2.4% in September.
“LaGrange, Steuben and Noble counties are all below the state on unemployment rate. DeKalb matches Indiana. The unemployment rate went up for all four from September. While it’s best to look at year-over-year variation, the monthly comparisons can help us spot more timely trends. Regardless, anything with an unemployment rate below 5% still signals full employment,” Blakeman said.
The local unemployment rates are very similar to those from a year ago if not the same as a year ago.
The increase does not indicate some sort of immediate change in the local economy, she said.
“I would not use this jump in unemployment as a marker of any sort of economic disruption,” Blakeman said, noting that the unemployment rate is a lagging economic indicator as opposed to a leading economic indicator. “There was a general trend of increased percentage of unemployed, but again since this is not smoothed out for seasonal adjustments, it’s not fair to say if this is a start of a larger trend.”
Allen County and Whitley County both increased to 3.3% in October.
Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of 567 over the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 1,397 unemployed residents and an increase of 1,964 employed residents. Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.38 million, and the state’s 64.4% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 63.3%.
