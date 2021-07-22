ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Austin P. Elkins, 27, if the 1100 block of East C.R. 350S, LaGrange, arrested in the 7600 block of North C.R. 750W, Orland, on charges of felony residential entry and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Angela M. Mayer, 38, of the 100 block of Joe Wheeler Street, arrested on Williams Street at Broad Street on charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Roger W. Raske, 26, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested at home on a fugitive warrant.
• Michael H. Sujdak, 51, of the 1800 block of South C.R. 425W, Columbia City, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Samuel J. VanCamp, 24, of the 3900 block of Iahmeyer Road, Fort Wayne, arrested on C.R. 300W at Orland Road on a fugitive warrant and a charge of felony possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug.
