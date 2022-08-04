ANGOLA — It's been a year to the day that Matthew Roland Hoover first appeared in court to face charges in the homicide of Lake James resident Wilma Ball that occurred either June 22 or 23, 2021, and his trial looms in September.
But that all depends on competency evaluations that are being provided by two psychologists retained by Steuben Circuit Court to determine whether Hoover is mentally able to mount a defense at trial.
Hoover, now 30, will have a status conference on Aug. 16 in which the court will present information from the competency evaluations. A final pretrial conference is scheduled for Aug. 22. Hoover's trial is set for Sept. 12-16.
Hoover allegedly murdered Wilma Ball, 82, at her Lake James home. He is also facing charges of Level 1 felony rape committed while armed with a deadly weapon, Level 2 felony burglary while armed with a deadly weapon and Level 6 felony abuse of a corpse.
So far, one of the competency evaluations has been filed with the court. It's contents are confidential until reviewed in a hearing in court.
In October 2021, Hoover's court-appointed attorney, Benjamin Nordmann, filed a motion for notice of affirmative defense of insanity or mental illness, which was granted by Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat.
That triggered a necessary mental evaluation of Hoover.
Under Indiana law, the psychological evaluations must be done by at least two experts. Hoover has been evaluated to assess his ability to assist in his own defense and his sanity.
Because of the time it has taken to evaluate Hoover, court proceedings have been delayed. Hoover was to stand trial starting April 8.
If Hoover is found incompetent or insane, commitment proceedings could begin to house Hoover in a secure state hospital. If Hoover is determined to be competent, the case will proceed as is typical for a criminal case.
Sometime either on June 22 or June 23, 2021, Hoover allegedly broke into Mrs. Ball’s home. He allegedly stabbed her to death and either before or after she died, attempted to have intercourse with her.
The initial charge of murder came using DNA analysis. That charge was filed in August. In September the additional charges were filed based on further investigation by police.
Hoover was arrested in Anderson after confessing to the crime to Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Detective 1st Sgt. Chris Emerick. Mrs. Ball was found dead on June 23 by friends who were checking on her because she didn’t show up for a scheduled round of golf.
Hoover allegedly stabbed Mrs. Ball in the neck twice, with the potentially fatal wound being a stab that was some 3 inches deep, an autopsy revealed.
Hoover was a former neighbor of Mrs. Ball on Lane 200E Lake James, though court records list his address as being in Anderson.
Hoover is facing 45-65 years in prison if he’s found guilty on the murder charge. In addition, a Level 1 felony conviction carries a prison sentence of 20-40 years. A Level 2 felony is punishable by 10-30 years in prison. A Level 6 felony carries a prison term of 6 months to 2 1/2 years.
If Hoover is found guilty on all counts and is sentenced to the maximum time in prison, he is looking at potentially 137 1/2 years behind bars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.