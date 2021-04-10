WELLINGTON, Florida — Longtime Indiana golf writer Mike May, a former resident of Seymour, recently completed a publication, “Hoosier State’s Top Golf Destinations,” which highlights Indiana’s top 30 public-access golf courses.
Those 30 courses include three in northeast Indiana: Zollner Golf Course on the campus of Trine University in Angola and Noble Hawk and Cobblestone golf courses in Kendallville. The next closest course to make the list is The Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame.
Ley says Indiana provides golfers with everything they want and need in a golfing getaway.
The booklet provides a short description of each course. The booklet is posted on GoGolfandTravel.com and IndianaGolf.com. In addition to a description of each course, the booklet contains a number of images from the 30 layouts that are built on a variety of landscapes ranging from the gently rolling plains at the foot of southern Indiana’s Floyd Knobs to the infield of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
It also contains two bonus stories about two of Indiana’s most popular restaurants for golfers — The Schnitzelbank in Jasper and Rick’s Cafe Boatyard in Indianapolis.
• Zollner Golf Course was established in 1971 as a gift from Trine University’s Board of Directors (then Tri-State University). According to Trine University women’s golf coach Noah Warren, this course has everything that a university will ever need for its collegiate golf program — 18 holes, two putting greens, a renovated driving range and a full golf shop/banquet room.
According to Jonathan Busscher, director of golf, the course’s “signature hole” is No. 5. Nicknamed “Big Bertha,” the 5th hole is a long par four that turns left. From the outset, you have a scenic downhill tee shot. Your approach shot is to a green tucked along the edge of the forest that borders part of the course.
• The booklet lists Noble Hawk as one of northeast Indiana’s most unique and popular public golf facilities. The course has been referred to as the perfect combination of links and traditional/parkland golf.
The booklet lists the 7th, 13th, 15th and 18th holes as the better holes on the course. The 7th is a short, downhill par four, 13th is a tight par five, the 15th a par three that is 100% carry over water from tee to green, and the 18th is described as “a great finishing” hole by general manager Tim Dykstra.
• The booklet says Cobblestone has been ranked as one of the premier outlets for golf in Indiana for 20 years. It was selected as one of “America’s Best New Courses” for 1999 and “Best Places to Play” in 2002 and 2003. According to head professional Alan Moyer, Cobblestone is a first-class, 18-hole layout that features bent-grass tees, fairways and greens, with multiple hazards to challenge each and every shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.