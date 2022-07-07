Three people arrested by police officers
ANGOLA — The following individuals were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and early Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Eric K. Butterworth, 45, of the 200 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested in the 700 block of West North Street, Fremont, on a warrant alleging failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
• Thomas E. Harrell, 46, of the 700 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Troy M Mendenhall, 28, of the 3500 block of North Bay View Road, arrested in the 1900 block of North Wayne Street on charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
