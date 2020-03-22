ANGOLA — Indiana University student and Griffith native Abbey Dobosz was spending her semester abroad in Italy enjoying every moment.
That is, until the coronavirus started taking hold in the country, causing borders to shut down and travel to become severely limited.
Dobosz is now in self-quarantine at her family’s lake house in Angola, a decision she called “an essential one.”
Study abroad
Originally, Dobosz was supposed to be studying abroad in Milan, Italy, until May 12.
She is a junior in the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, studying marketing and operations management.
“I have been passionate about travel since I was a child,” she said in an email interview. “I had planned to study abroad in college for as long as I can remember.”
In her eight weeks in Europe, she said, she was able to get a lot of traveling in, including some time in Rome and a few cities in Spain.
She also got to experience some of Milan Fashion Week, shortly after which schools began to close because of the virus.
Changes start happening
Around three weeks ago, she said, schools began shutting down. That converted her studies to online only.
“Still, we couldn’t see the complete severity of the issue, and I did not think I would have to return home soon,” Dobosz said.
The next week came and more of the students in her program left to return home, with less than one third of her program remaining in Milan.
“I was trying to preserve my abroad experience as much as I could and did not want to return home until I was told I had to,” she said. “No one had any idea how severe the situation would get.”
Abroad no more
About two weeks ago, Dobosz took what started as a weekend trip to Madrid, Spain, where she met up with a friend who was also studying abroad in Barcelona.
On her last night there, she found out that Milan would be shutting its borders within 24 hours.
“When I left for that trip, I had no idea I would not be returning to Milan,” she said. “I only had a backpack with me, packed for a quick 48-hour trip.”
A hastily-booked flight back to Barcelona led her back to stay with that friend.
“At that point, I was hoping to stay in Barcelona for at least a month,” she said. “Again, I still did not expect the virus to spread at such an alarming rate.”
Things got considerably worse in Spain and after a day or two, she decided to only stay two weeks, then just one week.
“Before I knew it, President Trump issues his decree limiting travel to and from Europe, and I was on a plane home by Thursday (March 12) morning, having only stayed in Barcelona four days,” Dobosz said.
Welcome to Angola
Dobosz’s mother picked her up at Chicago O’Hare and the two came straight to the lake house in Steuben County to avoid all contact with other members of the family. She did not specify the lake where she’s staying.
“We have not left the house at all,” she said. “I am in contact with the Steuben County Health Department just in case I begin to show any symptoms.”
They are taking all necessary steps for a proper quarantine period.
The decision for Dobosz to self-quarantine was essential, she said, due to all of the cities and airports she’d been through in the last few weeks.
“I have to assume that I could have been exposed to the virus,” she said.
At this point, a week into quarantine, she feels “very healthy.”
After the full 14-day quarantine has passed, the plan is to return home to Griffith but continue practicing social distancing and limit the amount of time she leaves the house.
A word of advice
“I would like to urge everyone to practice social distancing to the best of their abilities and to do full quarantine if they feel like they could have been exposed to the virus,” she said. “I am heartbroken over the current state of Italy, and I don’t want the U.S. to be in the same situation.”
Her belongings, for the most part, are still in Italy since she wasn’t able to return to Milan to get them before flying back to the states.
“The Italian student I was living with, Melania, packed up my things last week, but nothing could get shipped out due to their national lock down,” Dobosz said. “I am not sure how long it will be until I can get my belongings back.”
The disappointment is real, but Dobosz said everyone has to make sacrifices in this situation.
“The more serious we take the situation now and the more precautions we take, the sooner we can put this behind us,” she said.
