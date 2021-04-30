Free yoga classes returning to park
ANGOLA — Angola Parks and Recreation is bringing back free yoga classes for the summer.
Instructors Lara Covey, Traci Rocho and Jessica Boyd will lead Yoga Basics classes every Saturday throughout the summer starting May 8.
Classes will run 9-10 a.m. in Commons Park.
Everyone is welcome to join these free classes regardless of experience.
The first class on May 8 will take place at the Roman Beer stage in Commons Park off of John Street.
For more information or to sign up for classes, visit the Angola Parks and Recreation Facebook page or call 665-1588.
The return of yoga classes is part of returning programming to the Angola Parks department after many organized activities had to be canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Signup for the popular youth Summer Rec program was held on Monday.
