Five people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday.
• Christopher C. Brown, 42, of the 100 block of West Toledo Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Amber E. Dearduff, 33, of the 1000 block of West Tilmor Drive, Muncie, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony failure to appear in court.
• Kody O. Firestone, 25, of the 300 block of West Michael Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Kristopher T. Osterberg, 29, of the 10900 block of East U.S. 20, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor probation violation.
• Buryl R. Smith, 38, of the 100 block of South Gonser Street, Ashley, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
