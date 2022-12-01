Two people arrested
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Daniel L. Halsey, 39, of the 3700 block of North S.R. 13, Pierceton, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
• Timothy W. Lawton III, 26, of the 100 block of Chapel Lane, Ashley, arrested in the 200 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
