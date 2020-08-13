It was the first day of classes for the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County schools on Thursday, returning a day after Hamilton Community Schools and Prairie Heights Schools. Above, Carlin Park Elementary School staff member Holly Pugh directs traffic at the main entrance to the school. Because of the pandemic, parents weren’t allowed to enter the building with their children. At right, mom Carrie Sparkman escorts her children, Cambrie Smead, left, and Jace Smead toward the entrance. Below, children head toward the main entrance after getting off their bus. Everybody, students, staff, teachers and bus drivers were donning masks.
