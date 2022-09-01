ANGOLA — An Ohio man is facing multiple felony charges related to burglaries that occurred around last Christmas, including one where he allegedly confronted a property owner and friend with a plastic, toy pistol.
Investigators with the Steuben County Sheriff's Office used DNA samples found on evidence to arrest Donald E. Hammons, 44, Delphos, Ohio, on Wednesday.
He was jailed on charges including two counts of Level 4 burglary of a dwelling, Level 5 felony burglary, two counts of Level 5 felony attempted robbery, one count of Level 6 felony auto theft and one count of Class A misdemeanor theft.
In the first incident, on Dec. 24, 2021, a property owner on Golden Lake Road contacted police about finding a man, Hammons, in a pole barn by the owner and his neighbor, who were going in to retrieve some tools.
Court records say the two men entered the barn and found Hammons, who pointed a gun at the two which was later determined to be a toy. Hammons demanded the men turn over their cell phones, which they didn't, instead fleeing to their nearby residences.
"It appears when the subject stole the pickup truck he dropped a black and silver handgun, which was found lying on the concrete floor in the area where the truck had been parked. (Detective Chris) Emerick photographed and collected the handgun, which was found to be a plastic toy gun which resembled a Smith & Wesson 1911 handgun," court records say.
On Jan. 1, 2022, other owners of property south of Angola found cabins on their grounds to have been broken into. At one property, a tractor was stolen and taken to a neighbor's property, court records said.
Meanwhile, police collected items that were apparently left behind by Hammons. These items were taken to the Indiana State Police lab for DNA analysis.
Eventually the DNA came back and police were able to match it up to Hammons.
Working with detectives in Bryan, Ohio, where similar crimes were said to have occurred, Emerick and other sheriff's detectives were able to narrow their search to Hammons.
Police obtained a photo of him from police in Ohio and put Hammons in a photo line up. Of the people who were presented the photo lineup by police, one identified Hammons as a suspect in the case and the other identified Hammon and another person as possible suspects.
Because of the DNA testing, it took a few months for police to develop their case.
Eventually the first of two warrants for Hammons' arrest was issued on March 18. Another was issued on Wednesday.
The penalty for a Level 4 felony is between 2-12 years in prison with an advisory sentence of 6 years. For a Level 5 felony the sentence is 1-6 years in prison. A Level 6 felony carries a prison term of 6 months to 2 1/2 years. Each also carries a possible fine of $10,000.
Hammons was supposed to have an initial hearing before Magistrate James Burns on Thursday afternoon. His case will be heard in Steuben Superior Court.
