ANGOLA — A divided Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved spending $6,000 on weed control for Crooked Lake, where the county owns a campground.
The move came a month after commissioners put on hold the annual request for weed control because the $6,000 sum, in the words of Commission Board President Wil Howard, was excessive.
Howard and Commissioner Andy Laughlin voted in favor of the expenditure while Commissioner Ken Shelton voted no.
"Steuben County is a county of 101 lakes. I look at that and I look at the citizens of Steuben County, and how do we justify paying $6,000 for one of the 101 (lakes) that we have," Shelton said.
Throughout the discussion it was pointed out that Crooked Lake is unique in that Steuben County is the largest property owner on the lake with about 150 camp sites in the Steuben County Campground and an almost equal number of boat slips and mooring spots in front of the campground.
The county also owns a public beach and adjacent to the boat slips and the Steuben County 4-H Fairgrounds fronts on the lake.
All totaled, the county owns approximately 3,000 feet, more than a half mile, of lake frontage on Crooked Lake.
"I think that's the reason we're requesting the money. There is revenue that's generated, significant revenue, at least gross revenue that's generated off of the county park," said Jim Huber, who was presented on behalf of the Crooked Lake Association. "And that's what we like to say the county, the county has been great. I know going back to 1990 — I'm not totally sure how much before then — most years the county has given five or $6,000."
Huber said based on 100 camp sites — there are more like 156 — the county would be paying $60 each.
"This is kind of a one-off thing that we do," Laughlin said.
"I think we need to pay our fair share but I think $6,000 is a little high," Howard said.
Weed control, for the most part, is left up to lake associations and private parties — property owners — on Steuben County's lakes, unless there is an emergency with an exotic weed that threatens a lake's ecology and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources takes action.
Crooked Lake spends between $30,000 and $60,000 a year on weed control, Huber said. The majority of the funds come from lake association dues and donations from lake residents. The lake also gets a Lake and River Enhancement grant from the DNR.
Huber also pointed out that the DNR only allows control of exotic and invasive species; the association is supposed to leave native vegetation to preserve the lakes balance and its fishery. In fact, the DNR has cut back on the amount of acreage Crooked Lake can treat in order to protect fish habitat.
The weeds targeted include Eurasian watermilfoil, curly leaf pondweed and starry stonewort. The association has to get a permit in order to apply weed control products, which is typically handled by the company doing the work.
