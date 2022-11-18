From Staff Reports
ANGOLA — As work on the Sojourner Truth project by Angola Main Street concludes, and in celebration of what would have been Truth’s 225th birthday on Friday, essays penned for Sojourner Truth Week in Angola in 2021 are being published.
The two winning essays were written by Ava Budak, a ninth-grader at the time, and her father, Robert Budak, a teacher at Angola Middle School.
The two were provided cash prizes for their efforts.
A life-size sculpture of Sojourner Truth is located in front of the Steuben County Courthouse, 55 S. Public Square, Angola.
The sculpture was created by James Haire of Colorado. It was dedicated on June 6, 2021.
