KENDALLVILLE — A Fort Wayne man is being held in the Noble County Jail in connection with a shooting Saturday night on the north side of Bixler Lake that left one person hospitalized.
According to Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters, the victim, described only as a 20-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and pelvic area. The man was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.
The alleged shooter, Taron T. Swazer, 20, of Fort Wayne, is being held without bond at the Noble County Jail on charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; and criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony.
According to a Kendallville Police Department news release, the shooting took place on the north side of Bixler Lake.
Police said at approximately 10:10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to an alleged shooting victim in the 1200 block of Dowling Street where they discovered the victim.
Officers were advised the suspect or suspects might be in a black Dodge passenger car. While responding to the scene, officers discovered a black 2012 Dodge Avenger in the area of Park Avenue and Dowling Street.
The occupants of the vehicle were detained in connection with the investigation.
Officers from the Kendallville Police Department and the Noble County Sheriffs Department processed the crime scene. Officers from the Noble County Sheriff's Department, Avilla Police Department and Indiana State Police assisted the Kendallville Police Department in the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing, according to police.
