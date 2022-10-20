ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County approved the 2023 budget as a group of six resolutions at its last Board of School Trustees meeting Tuesday.
The resolutions concern 2023 Budget Adoption, 2023-2027 Bus Replacement, 2023-2025 Capital Project Resolutions, Appropriation Reduction, Transfer of Appropriation Resolution, and Resolution to Transfer amounts from Education Fund to Operations Fund.
The total adopted MSD budget for the year ending December 2023 is $35,657,704 with the adopted tax levy of $11,703,102. The largest portion of the budget, $19,958,030 with zero adopted tax levy, is intended for education purposes.
The district operating budget for the next year is $9,239,479 with the adopted tax levy of $6,133,474. 2023 Budget debt service equals $4,361,110 with a $5,306,335 tax levy, and the rainy day fund constitutes $1,800,000. School pension debt equals $299,085.
The tax rate in the adopted budget is at $0.89 per $100 of assessed valuation.
Business Manager Brandon Penrod mentioned that the tax rate in the new budget is about 89 cents, which constitutes a significant increase from the current mark of 59 cents. He said that the reason for the raise is advertising, and after the advertising is over, in the beginning of December, and processed, the tax rate is going to drop back.
“We talked about increasing the tax rate to advertise,” said Penrod.
The bus replacement plan, Penrod said, is a five-year plan, but it is based on “the useful life of a bus being seven years,” while the capital projects plan is a three-year plan.
The last three resolutions on the list are required resolutions or “complimentary resolutions,” as Penrod put it.
One of them is aimed at transferring appropriations support at the end of the year as the district “might be overspent on the high school salary line but underspent on the middle school salary line.”
The education fund resolution is a technicality that allows the district “the authority to balance that out between the lines while not messing with the bottom line,” said Penrod.
The Board of School trustees also approved bond issuance “for the purpose of providing funds to pay for certain construction and equipping, renovation, and miscellaneous facility improvement, equipping, and land improvement and/or acquisition projects throughout the school corporation,” read the resolution.
