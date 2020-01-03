Police make three arrests on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• James R. Benhower, 36, of the 1000 block of Crestview Drive, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Blaide T. Ferguson, 25, of the 1000 block of Celsi Avenue, Elkhart, arrested on a felony warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Dustin W. Fletcher, 24, of the 200 block of Valley Drive, Galesburg, Michigan, arrested on warrants alleging failure to appear.
