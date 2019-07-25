CLEAR LAKE — It is a big weekend at Clear Lake as its legendary ski club celebrates its 60th anniversary.
The activities get rolling today with the annual TGIF Dinner at the Clear Lake Yacht Club with fundraising and other events, then Saturday comes the crowning event, the 60th annual Ski Show.
“The Clear Lake Ski Show is the greatest show of teamwork you’ll ever see both on and off the water,” said Sandy Ginn, a past president of the Clear Lake Ski Club who now has two children in the club who will be performing on Saturday.
This year’s show will have more than 100 people involved, ages 6-60, including 65 ski club members, about 20 alumni skiers and 30-40 people either driving boats or providing support on shore.
“We’re kind of proud and excited about the Clear Lake Ski Show. It is the biggest weekend on the lake,” said Ginn, Carmel.
There will be children having fun with their friends and it will stretch out into the generations, with grandparents of current skiers socializing with their peers who were ski club members years ago.
“It’s a typical Clear Lake tradition, that multiple generations have participated in the ski club,” Ginn said.
Throughout this anniversary year, the CLSC has been involved in an extensive Capital Campaign to raise more than $20,000. The campaign aims to raise funds to purchase new and updated equipment for the ski club.
The 2019 Clear Lake Ski Club is lead by Co-Presidents Marly Ginn and Katie Short. Advisors are Sandy Ginn and Mike Short.
The ski show will start at 2 p.m. at the Yacht Club, 188 W. Clear Lake Drive. The public is invited to watch the show from shore at the Yacht Club.
The show will feature pyramids, jumping, salutes, crosses and special features. Alumni acts include pyramids, barefooting, around the boat on a slalom ski and triple jumping.
People wanting to donate to the cause should write checks to the Clear Lake Ski School. The checks can be delivered to any of the fundraising committee members — Mike Short, Sandy Ginn, Trey McArldle, Larry Koesters and Chris Slee — or mailed to Clear Lake Ski School, in care of Elle Koesters, 640 Buckeye Lane, Napoleon, OH 43545. Funds can also be remitted through the Ski School’s GoFundMe Account: gofundme.com/clearlakeskiclub. A donation letter for tax purposes will be forwarded to the email or mailing address provided.
