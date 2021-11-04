ANGOLA — Two members of Indiana's delegation to the Republican National Committee will be guest speakers at Saturday's meeting of the Steuben County Republicans.
Anne Hathaway and John Hammond III, will be the featured guests for the meeting that will be held at the Heritage Club, 1905 Wohlert St., beginning at 8 a.m. Light breakfast will be served.
Hathaway is president and chief executive officer of Hathaway Strategies, a public affairs company headquartered in Indianapolis. Hammond is a partner in Taft's Public Affairs Strategies Group, Indianapolis.
Hathaway has extensive experience in public service and politics, having served in the President George H.W. Bush White House and the U.S. Treasury Department. She also worked with Vice President Dan Quayle and was the Midwest regional political director for the Republican National Committee and program director of the 2012 Republican National Convention that nominated Mitt Romney as the GOP candidate.
Hammond has served in senior policy roles for the governor's and lieutenant governor's offices in Indiana. He was senior policy advisor to Gov. Robert Orr. He also is a member of the National Finance Committee of the Republican Governors Association and a member of the executive board of the National Republican Lawyers Association.
Hammond is in his third, four-year term as a Hoosier serving on the Republican National Committee. He serves on its executive committee and is vice chair of the rules committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.