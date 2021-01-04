ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners, with two freshmen members starting the new year, broke with tradition and named as its president a commissioner with no seniority on the board.
When it came time to name president of the board, the lone veteran, Lynne Liechty, was passed over in favor of Wil Howard, one of two freshmen along with Ken Shelton.
"I'm disappointed," Liechty said after the meeting. "I was elected to do a job and I plan to continue to do my best."
Liechty is in the middle of her second term in office. She represents the North District. This year marks the start of her seventh year in office. Commissioner terms are four years.
Had she been elected president of the board, it would have been the first time a woman had ever held the post. As it is, Liechty is the second woman to be elected as a commissioner. Loretta Smart, the first woman on the board, preceded Liechty, who defeated Smart in the 2014 Republican primary.
Howard, South District, and Shelton, Middle District, were elected last year. Both were veterans of the Steuben County Council. Howard replaced Ron Smith, who didn't seek a fifth full term in office. Shelton replaced Jim Crowl after defeating him in the primary. Crowl served four full terms.
When it came time for nominations, first Shelton then Howard expressed their gratitude to Liechty for her previous years of service.
"I will say, I'm a little surprised," Liechty said following the vote. "I will abstain."
Shelton nominated Howard, who seconded his nomination.
Liechty was elected vice president of the board.
Earlier in the day, Liechty was elected president of the Steuben County Drainage Board, which is also made up of the commissioners and county surveyor. Howard was elected vice president and Shelton secretary.
