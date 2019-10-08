ANGOLA — Before performing Saturday night at Chapman's Brewing Company, a Michigan musician will offer a song-writing workshop at Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., 4-5 p.m.
Sam Cooper, of South Lyon, Michigan, is a facilitator, music teacher and songwriter. Will Thomas of WNNC Radio described her as “wit and wisdom wrapped in a blanket."
Sponsored by the Community Coalition for a Change, Cooper will lead a workshop aimed at helping song and poetry writers move beyond their troublesome drafts to complete, cohesive pieces. Suggested donation is $5.
"You know that old split where you love a melody but are miffed by the message? Rewriting is a gateway into writing original music and a powerful, subversive part of the folk tradition," Cooper said. "Some of my motivations as a rewriter include centering the feminine, softening binaries, inducing laughter and disrupting the stream of codependent narratives in folk and popular music."
Cooper will present some of her own works and rewrites then lead small groups or solo writers in reworking their own pieces.
"Expect song lists, flow games, prompts, experimentation and general fun-poking at the ill-fitting lyrics in our lives," said Cooper. "To close, a few brave re-writers among us can sing or speak their works in progress."
Cooper grew up playing fiddle with her sister and father, a jazz trumpeter who often co-led family singalongs. She has played in many ensembles from touring bands to studio sessions to old-time string bands.
She recently released "Lullaby Bangers" with Hearth & Hymn, her second duo album with Elisabeth Pixley-Fink. Cooper is currently finishing an album made possible with support from the Kalamazoo Arts Council.
More about her business is at coopersamantha.com.
