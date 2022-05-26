Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.