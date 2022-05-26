ANGOLA — The month of June presents an opportunity for women in the community to make their mark on downtown Angola. A new mural in the works is centered around the participation of women of all ages.
Janelle Slone of Relic Emporium is leading the new art piece with a vision to fill the allotted 6-by-4-foot space. While the exact display location remains in discussion, Slone is preparing to get started.
“Basically, women are all going to come in and design a clay flower. It’s kind of neat because flowers have such a variety, and the women that come are all going to offer their own take and style of how their flowers look,” Slone said. “It’s going to be like a giant bouquet.”
Each participant will create her own rendition of a flower in two sessions. Slone will host the first session on Sundays in June after 6 p.m., offering women the chance to sculpt their flower. Women should plan to spend around two hours for beginning the process.
“They can make their own stencil, although I will have some provided and some inspiration. Basically, they’re free to sculpt whatever flower they see fit,” Slone said.
The second stage is painting the clay creations. Slone will contact participants when their flowers are ready for the glazing process. One to two hours should be expected to complete this portion.
“I love these flowers, I put them on everything. There’s a few basic requirements, there’s a bit of symmetry there, but other than that, color, shape, style, design, size and all of it is up to the maker,” Slone said.
Capacity is 10 participants per event with each session set to take place at the Relic Emporium studio, 713 N. Wayne St.
“I chose to do a flower motif because I felt that it would allow every participant to be creative with their design, while adding variety to the collective finished product,” Slone said. The timeline “is going to depend on how many participants we have and how many pieces we get to fill the space.”
Part of the inspiration behind the idea to include women in the community derived from the partnership between Slone and Angola Main Street, a nonprofit concentrating on design, promotion, organization and economic revitalization. Along with Angola Main Street, funding and support has been provided by Indiana Humanities and Steuben County Community Foundation.
“Last year, we celebrated the women’s suffrage centennial,” said Colleen McNabb Everage, president of the Downtown Angola Coalition. “(Angola) Main Street took the initiative to do women’s programming throughout the year and we’ve decided to keep doing women’s programming, so this program is sponsored by Angola Main Street.”
The mural will take on a mosaic style with each flower acting as a tile to fill the space. Slone hopes the final product will have a bright, fun aesthetic in the tangible form.
“This is a gift from (Angola) Main Street to the community and to (Steuben) County,” McNabb Everage said.
For more information or to reserve a spot contact Janelle Slone at 687-8173.
