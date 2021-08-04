ANGOLA — The Herald Republican, a KPC Media Group newspaper, welcomed two new reporters to its editorial department this summer: Christy Harris and Hailee Lepley.
Harris is a Coldwater, Michigan, native who earned her degrees in paralegal studies and communications at Kellogg Community College while contracting as a content editor for globally expanding companies.
She began her journalism career in January 2013 as a staff reporter for The Daily Reporter, a Gannett Co.-owned daily newspaper in her hometown. Over the next six years, Harris rose through the editorial ranks as newsroom coordinator in 2015, assistant editor in 2017 and managing editor in 2018.
After nation-wide cutbacks in January 2019, Harris took on the role of design editor for The Daily Reporter and Hillsdale Daily News, in Hillsdale, Michigan, then Gatehouse Media Group-owned sister newspapers, through the end of the year, when additional corporate cutbacks allowed her to freelance for news outlets across the state and provide local election coverage for Michigan Associated Press.
“Accountability, dependability and adaptability; that is what it takes to be an effective communicator and are key characteristics of a journalist,” Harris said. “I work hard to strengthen those characteristics within myself because how awesome is it to do something you love, every day?”
Lepley, a recent college graduate, is only beginning her journalism career, but she is grateful to be doing so at The Herald Republican.
Growing up in Fremont, the Herald was a well-known name for her when it came to local news.
“To go from reading about my home county to now being able to learn more about it and the people who live here is a wonderful opportunity,” she said.
After graduating from Fremont High School, Lepley studied English at Yale University in Connecticut but was unfortunately unable to walk for her graduation in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Even so, she continued to look ahead and now enjoys getting to know the community in a new way.
Harris can be contacted at charris@kpcmedia.com or 665-3117, ext. 2146.
Lepley can be contacted at hlepley@kpcmedia.com or 665-3117, ext. 2142.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.