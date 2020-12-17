Today
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
Friday, Dec. 18
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
• Hudson Board of Zoning Appeals, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 6 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 21
• Fremont Community Schools Board, middle school cafeteria, 811 Renee Drive, Fremont, 6 p.m. Executive session, 5:30 p.m.
• Prairie Heights Community Schools Board, middle school cafeteria, 305 S. C.R. 1150W, LaGrange, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m. Executive session, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
• Steuben County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 1 p.m.
