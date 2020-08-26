ANGOLA — Steuben County is going to operate the Nov. 3 election with reduced polling places, the same as it did in the June 2 primary.
This comes as absentee voting by mail restrictions have not been eased by the state as they were in the June election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most neighboring counties are returning to their full contingent of polling places for the general election.
"The election board decided to keep same polling locations as the primary election due to COVID-19, social distancing and concerns of poll workers willing to work," said Tangi Manahan, Steuben County clerk.
With reduced polling places, the makeup of in-person voting in Steuben County somewhat resembles that of polling centers, though without their added flexibility. With polling centers, people can vote anywhere they please in a county where they're a registered voter.
Steuben County's reduced polling sites still assigns voters to specific polling places based on the precinct where they live.
Mahanan said people have three options to vote.
"Every voter has the option to vote: Absentee by mail, absentee in person or vote at the polls," she said.
Recently Manahan said vote by mail requests had already started coming in to her office and she expected a greater mail vote.
"Yes, I absolutely expect a higher turn out for voting by mail than previous general elections," Manahan said for an Aug. 16 news story. "We are receiving calls with requests to vote by mail, as well as online requests to vote by mail, every single day."
In the primary, absentee voting almost equaled in-person voting.
There were 2,818 people who voted absentee, with 2,551 of those being people who cast their ballots by mail. There were 3,211 people who cast their ballots at polling places on election day.
People needing to register to vote may do so now until Oct. 5.
In-person absentee voting will open up right after voter registration ends, on Oct. 6. Here are this fall's absentee voting hours:
• Tuesday through Friday, Oct. 6 to Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Saturdays, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Monday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to noon
Here are the polling places for the Nov. 3 general election:
• Clear Lake and Fremont 1, 2, and 3, Fremont Town Hall 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont
• Millgrove, Orland Town Hall, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland
• Jackson and Pleasant 6 and 7, Steuben County Event Center, 100 Lane 101 Crooked Lake, Angola
• Otsego 1 and 2, Richland and York, Hamilton United Methodist Church, 7780 S. Wayne St., Hamilton
• Jamestown 1 and 2, Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E. S.R. 120, Fremont
• Pleasant 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and Scott, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola
• Salem and Steuben 1 and 2, Pleasant Lake Mennonite Church, 5142 S. Old 27, Pleasant Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.