Six people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Thursday and Friday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Lance J. Barnhart, 19, of the 200 block of East Webster Street, Ashley, arrested on C.R. 800S, east of C.R. 100E, Pleasant Lake, on a charge of misdemeanor minor in possession or consumption of alcohol.
• Dylan A. Deller, 20, of the 6000 block of South S.R. 1, Hamilton, arrested on C.R. 800S, east of C.R. 100E, Pleasant Lake, on a charge of misdemeanor minor in possession or consumption of alcohol.
• Quade M. Fillmore, 25, of the 1900 block of East C.R. 300N, Logansport, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Nikole L. Pratter, 37, of the 1800 block of East Maumee Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony domestic battery against a family member younger than 14.
• Allen M. Sanders, 40, of the 6300 block of West C.R. 25S, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 50W, Fremont, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Austin J. Stocker, 24, of the 3800 block of South C.R. 109W, Pleasant Lake, arrested at home on charges of of intimidation and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.