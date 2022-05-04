ANGOLA — Fremont High School student Ethan Bock received the 2022 Indiana Academic All-Star award.
The 36th annual Indiana Academic All-Stars recognized 40 high school seniors from throughout Indiana.
In addition, 50 other students were recognized as Academic All-Star Regional Honorees. Ethan was selected for the award from a group of 277 outstanding nominees from the state’s private and public accredited schools.
Ethan is a senior from Fremont and is involved very heavily in school activities and the community.
“I have been a four-year varsity player in three sports (tennis, basketball and baseball). I was the tennis No. 1 singles player for the past three years and was all-conference the past two years. In basketball, I have started the past three years and won sectionals each of the past two. Baseball is the sport on which I spend the most time. I was a 1A all-state second baseman my junior year,” he continued. “Other than sports, I am the treasurer of the Fremont Student Council, the president of our National Honor Society and a leader of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. In my free time, I enjoy playing chess and ping-pong.”
The All-Star award is given to students that exemplify academic excellence, have goals for their future and promote a positive image, which Ethan has definitely fulfilled. The award was created by the Indiana Association of School Principals with the intention to give academically gifted students the recognition they deserve and to motivate students to recognize the value of academic achievements. This award has given Ethan motivation to keep doing wonderful things and to keep his mind on track for the future.
“This award has motivated me to work harder in school. Usually, I do a very solid job at staying on task and avoiding distractions,” said Ethan. “Sometimes I have to fight the temptation and when I am tempted to get distracted, I am now able to think, ‘Is this what an Indiana Academic All-Star would do?’ and if the answer is no, I do not do that thing.”
Academic All-Star distinction recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom first and foremost, but who also are actively involved in their schools and communities, and take on leadership roles in those activities.
Ethan’s guidance counselor recommended that he apply for the award and he has had great support from the school and parents throughout the process.
“When I first found out I was receiving the award, I was a little in awe. I was tremendously happy, but I almost could not believe it. My parents told me over and over how proud they were, and I had many teachers come up and congratulate me,” said Ethan.
Ethan is very grateful for all of his blessings and academic success. He plans to go to Hillsdale College, Hillsdale, Michigan, and major in statistics. His dream is to work in professional sports analytics.
