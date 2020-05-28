ANGOLA — Democratic primary voters have two candidates to choose from for Steuben County coroner on Tuesday, and one candidate is actually endorsing his opponent.
Dr. H. Lauren Vogel is facing off against Donald Mason.
The winner will face Republican Rodney Snyder, who is running unopposed on the Republican primary ticket, in the November general election.
Dr. H. Lauren Vogel
Vogel, 74, of Angola is a physician and also holds a master’s degree in public health.
He is currently the medical director for Branch, St. Joseph and Hillsdale counties in Michigan.
After completing a pediatrics residency after medical school, he spent 20 years in Ohio doing critical care pediatrics before moving to doing pediatrics and later being the director of the family practice residency program in Coldwater, Michigan, retiring in 2018. He also spent 18 years going to Belize to treat patients and has lectured as faculty at several universities, including Michigan State.
Community has always been important, and he has spent time volunteering as a physician for the free health clinic in Angola, something he continues to do and enjoy.
He made the decision to run for coroner to give back to the community he’s been a part of for almost 26 years.
“I was hired by Coldwater Hospital and ran the family practice residency program,” he said. “I couldn’t do anything else without their approval.”
That meant no outside work without the program’s approval, including in Indiana, though he did get approval to work for the health department in Michigan ,which he continues to do, planning to retire in 2021.
“I feel I have a responsibility to my community,” said Vogel.
Indiana does not require the coroner to be a physician, but with his background and experience, it’s something Vogel feels he is very qualified to do.
During medical school, he spent six months working with a coroner in Greene County, Ohio, going on almost every call that was made, learning about all that the coroner does, including the administrative side. As he put it, the job is more than just signing death certificates.
“Until now, I haven’t had the time or ability to do it,” he said. “It’s work I think I would enjoy doing.”
The current Branch County coroner is a former resident of his from the family medicine program. They still keep in contact and though Vogel doesn’t do forensics for him, he has done some clinical work for and with him.
He sees the role of coroner as an academic challenge as well. He said he knows and understands that to be coroner it will require taking a class or already having completed it, and it’s something he expects he would do without issue. Unlike some other states, Indiana doesn’t require coroners to hold medical degrees.
Donald Mason
Mason, 74, of Angola, retired from public and private work after 23 years in public service careers that included time with the state highway department, as Steuben County surveyor during the 1980s and five years on the sheriff’s reserve where he said his strongest quality was his training as an emergency medical technician.
Mason said he was one of two reserve deputies at the time to pass the EMT certification exam on the first attempt.
He is a licensed land surveyor and civil engineer and also did some time studying pre-medicine at Indiana University.
“I have always been proud of my public service work,” said Mason.
Some of that work, while with the sheriff’s reserves, did include working a couple of death cases.
His decision to run for coroner came after receiving an email from the Indiana Society of Professional Land Surveyors saying there was an opening to run for surveyor in the county.
He found the email was incorrect when speaking to the clerk’s office, but looked into other positions on the ballot this term and decided coroner was one for which he could do.
“I am not embarrassed to think highly of myself,” Mason said. “I am proud of the highway department and the surveyor’s office and know I did lots of good work in that surveyor’s office.”
In his tenure as surveyor, Mason said he greatly reorganized the office.
“It took energy and organization,” he said. “I’ve always left an office better than when I found it.”
Mason spoke highly of his opponent and said Vogel is a physician that has substantial experience, asking those that would support him for coroner to instead support Vogel.
“I want to recommend any supporter of mine to vote for my opponent,” he said. “It’s not that I can’t do the job. There are training programs for death investigation.”
